LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texans came together on Friday to honor Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop for his retirement.

Bishop is retiring after 32 years of serving the Longview Community. He announced in December that he would be retiring.

People gathered at the Modd Cobb Convention Center to celebrate Bishop’s work with the department.

In his more than three decades of service, Bishop had assumed several roles, taking on crisis negotiations, investigations, and special operations. He was named police chief in 2015. Since then, Bishop oversaw the hiring and training of 96 officers, implemented body cameras, and established both a civilian teen police academy and a business police academy.

Bishop said he plans to spend his retirement as a professor at TJC where has taught for 11 years and coordinate their public administration program.

The Longview Police Department still has not decided who fill will Bishop’s role long-term. Anthony Boone was announced as acting police chief effective Feb. 1 on Friday.