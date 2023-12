LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview announced on Thursday morning that the Compost Site will be closed until further notice after a fire.

Photo courtesy of the City of Longview.

The Longview Fire Department responded, and officials said the fire is contained as of 7:30 a.m.

The Compost Site is located at 202 Swinging Bridge Road.