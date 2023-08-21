Photo courtesy of the City of Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview’s online public input survey for the update to their Comprehensive Plan closes at the end of August.

The Comprehensive Plan is Longview’s guidebook for how decisions will be made by the Longview City Council, Planning & Zoning Commission and City Staff for the next 20 to 30 years, according to Longview.

“We need your input! The community’s vision will form the foundation of this plan.” City of Longview

The city needs the public to make their voice’s heard by providing valued input through their online survey that ends soon on Aug. 31.

To provide your input visit the City of Longview’s survey.