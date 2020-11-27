Longview councilman hosts Thanksgiving event for the community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview councilman Wray Wade decided to give back to his community and provide free meals on Thanksgiving Day.

This is his second time throwing a Thanksgiving Day event for those in the area.

Compared to last year’s holiday, today’s celebration looked a bit different, due to COVID-19.

Members from the community were able to drive through the Broughton Recreation Center and pick-up a free meal to enjoy at home with their families.

Despite these changes, organizers said they were glad to serve others and bring people together in a safe environment.

“It’s beautiful to see people lined up wanting to get a plate of food. It’s beautiful to be serving alongside other people in the community, people who actually have a heart for service. It’s all about spreading love, and fellowshipping with one another even though we are socially distanced,” said Janice Tolbert, an organizer.

Despite COVID-19, Councilman Wade said today’s Thanksgiving event had a great turnout.

He plans to continue this tradition next year too.

