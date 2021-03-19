Longview councilman working to open another COVID-19 vaccination clinic to increase access for residents

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The city of Longview is making strides to get people the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, many residents are leaving the Longview Exhibit Center with their vaccine.



“We’re talking about a situation where a lot of people are going through there but it’s a very smooth, quick fast process,” said Shawn Hara, with the city of Longview.

Although there’s progress, Wray Wade, Longview Councilman for District 3, wants to take it to the next level.



“I’m still speaking to a lot more people in my district who are not able to get access to the hubs where they are and how they are,” said Wade.



He is referring to residents in the south part of Longview.

Wade said it can be a bit of a trip for them.

“Now, we have this lifeline which is the vaccine that people desperately need that are being left out of the process to actually get it,” added Wade.

The district that he represents includes many who are susceptible to the virus like people 65 and older.

Also many of the residents are Black and Hispanic, and according to the CDC those demographics are more likely to contract and possibly die from the virus.

Wade is now on a mission to open up a vaccine clinic that is closer to people at the Broughton Recreation Center.