No one injured in Longview country club fire, ‘extensive heat & smoke damage’ on two floors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Oak Forest Country Club clubhouse will be closed for an extended period of time after suffering “heavy smoke and heat damage” on multiple floors Thursday morning.

We have reports of a working structure fire at Oak Forest Country Club, 2044 Oak Forest. Please avoid this area if at all possible — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) September 23, 2021

The Longview Fire department was called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Fire Marshal Kevin May said that crews upgraded it to a two-alarm fire due to flames spreading to both the first and second floors.

This means that crews that arrived on scene requested additional support and resources. The cause of the fire is still unknown as of this writing. Due to the damage, May said investigators have not been able to enter the building yet, but the fire has been put out.

No injuries were reported to any workers or firefighters that responded.

The month of September has been unusually dry for the East Texas area after a very wet August and summer. It has caused a few East Texas counties to consider issuing burn bans, which weren’t needed for much of the hot months.

Kevin May, Longview Police Officer, said in an interview with KETK News: “We have been seeing some fires, have had several coming in on the roadside most likely caused from someone throwing a cigarette out the window or a chain being dragged on a trailer. All of those things right now we have concerns with.”

