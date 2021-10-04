Longview curbside recycling temporarily unavailable

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to scheduled repairs and maintenance at Rivers Recycling, curbside recycling services will not be available in Longview from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.

During the time that those services are not available, contents from the curbside recycling carts will be taken with the regular trash to the landfill instead of being recycled.

For those that prefer, customers may hold their recycling until the week of Oct. 11.

All other collections will continue to operate as normal from the Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.

For more information on recycling in Longview click here or call 903-237-1250.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51