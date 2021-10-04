Longview curbside recycling temporarily unavailable

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to scheduled repairs and maintenance at Rivers Recycling, curbside recycling services will not be available in Longview from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.
During the time that those services are not available, contents from the curbside recycling carts will be taken with the regular trash to the landfill instead of being recycled.
For those that prefer, customers may hold their recycling until the week of Oct. 11.
All other collections will continue to operate as normal from the Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.
For more information on recycling in Longview click here or call 903-237-1250.
