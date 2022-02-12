LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview East Texas Builders Association showcased their annual home and design show.

More than 70 companies displayed the latest home products, designs, and services.

“We have been doing this event for over 30 years, we find that you reap off of this throughout the year by being out in the public in front of your products display and especially being a local manufacturer,” said Larry East a salesperson at the event.

The event was held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.