LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — As of Monday, May 9, thanks to the Longview ISD Board of Trustees’ unanimous approval, district teachers and staff will receive pay raises for the coming school year, as well as a signing bonus.

The signing bonus totals $1,550 to returning employees on the teacher scale, which will reportedly be paid out in the September and December pay periods.

The 2022-23 Employee Compensation Structure was recommended by Assistant Superintendent of District Services, Dr. James Hockenberry, and includes normal step increases for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses and a 3% of midpoint increase for all other employees.

Prior to the measure, Dr. Hockenberry said the district’s pay scale was “already among the highest in our region, and this new compensation structure ensures that Longview ISD remains a ‘destination district’ for the best of the best in East Texas.”