LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview elementary school student donated more than $1,800 to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission on Monday.

Evie White is a student at Parkway Elementary, and she sold lemonade and lemon tea to fundraise for the organization that provides food and shelter to women, families and the homeless.

Evie set up her stand at the Longview Walmart for two days. Parkway Elementary usually raises money for the mission during the school year, and the child was worried that no one would be fundraising during the summer. Her mom encouraged her to take action to help others.

Evie later created a business plan and wrote to Walmart to get permission to sell her lemonade. She was then able to raise a large amount for the Hiway 80 Mission.

Evie and her siblings visited the group and gave them the check. Hiway 80 Mission leaders said they were touched.

“Needless to say, there were tears shed by the staff as the story was told by these young people who have servants’ hearts and also the outpouring of support by the community,” the group said.

Evie’s older siblings, Joseph and Clara Ann White and her friends also helped her at the lemonade stand.

“We cannot wait to see what God has in store for these young people’s lives who, at a young age, showed the love of Jesus by serving others,” said Hiway 80 Mission.