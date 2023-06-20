LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – More than 100 hours after storms knocked out power, thousands of East Texans still have no electricity.

A Longview family, like many others, still doesn’t have any power. They left their home five days ago and won’t go back until it gets restored.

Besides the power, they’re also dealing with another big mess on their property.

“I really didn’t even know that it was supposed to storm that badly,” said Johnathan Shorey, Longview resident.

Johnathan and Kaylen Shorey along with their two boys, are currently living with family members since their home still doesn’t have any power.

On Friday, the family was taking cover like everyone else from the storms, until something happened outside.

“We hear a loud crash which we just thought was thunder or something and a few minutes later I look outside and I told him, we have a tree down,” said Kaylen Shorey.

Kaylen said they couldn’t believe what they saw.

“When the sun came up, we came out here and actually took a look at it,“ Kaylen said. “I mean there was nothing left of the tree.”

Her husband said he’s seen events like this happen elsewhere but never to him.

“You see trees go down on the news and other stuff but having it come down and be so close to the house and be in your own backyard was just kind of crazy unique experience,” Johnathan said.

Luckily, no serious damage occurred to the house, and no one was hurt but even when the power comes back on, their work will just begin.

The Shorey family told KETK their landlord recently stopped by to take a look at the tree, and it could take a while to get it removed.

“He said it’ll be two or three weeks before he could get anybody out here to start working on it,” the Shoreys added.

Unlike some residents, the family was lucky to not have lost most of the food inside their home thanks to a generator.

The Shoreys added when they eventually buy a new home, they’ll hope to find one with no big trees around it.

“I’ll be looking to make sure there’s no big trees,” the Shoreys said.

As of Tuesday, more than 15,000 people are still without power in Gregg County and are waiting for their power to get restored.