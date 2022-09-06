LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview family won the World Grand Championship for the second year in a row at the 84th Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration & World Championship

horse show.

The Cammack family entered the contest in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and eight of their horses competed 22 times.

They made East Texas proud by winning the following awards:

One world grand championship

One world championship

One reserve world championship

Five third-place preliminary ties

Three fourth-place championship ties

Six fourth-place preliminary ties

One fifth-place championship tie

One fifth-place preliminary tie

One sixth-place preliminary tie

Two seventh-place preliminary ties

Patrick Thomas’ team and A Titleist Masterpiece took home the championship due to their performance on Aug. 24. They were a part of the Open Park Pleasure World Championship class. A Titleist Masterpiece won this honor in 2019.

On Aug. 25, Thomas and Two Gunns received the title in the lite shod and secured the five and under world championship. This is the second time Two Gunns got this award.

A Titlest Masterpiece and veteran trainer, Howard Hamilton won the Open Park Pleasure World Grand Championship. Blake Cammack’s son, Jackson, also presented his horse Benelli, a gelding previously owned by Champion Stables that has received several awards.

Jackson and Benelli won a reserve world championship in the show pleasure youth riders 11 and under class.

“We had a great celebration! We knew we had some ground to make up coming into the Celebration as we have been plagued with injuries all season long. Win, lose, or draw, we were retiring A Titleist Masterpiece after the show. I wanted to win one last time and Howard gave it his all. This win is so special to me since Howard has been a friend and a mentor for over 20 years. Howard doesn’t show much anymore, and I wanted him to win a world grand championship on my horse. This was his first to win since 2006 as he has settled into more of a management role. It all came together, and on Saturday night we won,” said Blake.

The Cammack family keeps their horses at the Longview Champion Stables at Four M Farms, which was established by Blake and his grandfather, Vance Maxwell.

Blake is also a licensed funeral director and president of Welch Funeral Home in Longview.