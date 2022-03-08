LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Jenkins was given a Unit Citation Award for saving a man’s life in an apartment fire.

Jenkins was presented with the award on Feb. 24 for his heroism in the line of duty from the Longview Fire Department.

On Jan. 22, at 7:36 p.m., LFD was called to 717 S. Green St. for an apartment fire.

Jenkins had just returned to Fire Station 1 from a prior response and quickly arrived at the new fire. When he arrived, he began performing his size up around the building.

Residents and bystanders notified Jenkins that there was a man still inside of the apartment.

With no other units on the scene, Jenkins went inside and saved the man and put the victim’s needs ahead of his own well-being and personal safety, according to LFD.

Jenkins passed the treatment of the patient to the first arriving medic unit and he was treated on the scene, taken to a local hospital, and was later taken to Parkland Burn Center for further treatment of his injuries.

“Without the selfless and heroic actions performed by Chief Jenkins, this injured citizen may have very well succumbed to his injuries from this apartment fire,” LFD said in a Facebook post. “It is with the highest respect the Longview Fire Department awards this Unit Citation to Battalion Chief Justin Jenkins for his quick action in saving a human life and upholding the best traditions of the Longview Fire Department and its service to the citizens of Longview.”