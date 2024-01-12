LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire on Thursday at approximately 5:45 p.m.

According to a release, Longview FD responded to a fire in Donut Box located at 3900 W. Marshall Ave. While crews investigated the source of a light haze, heavy black smoke started to come from the ventilation system.

Officials said the fire was found to originate near a drink cooler and traveled into the attic. There were no reported injuries and damages are estimated at $20,000.

The Longview FD responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles with 21 personnel.