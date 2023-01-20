LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in $10,000 worth of damages to a detached garage converted into an apartment.

According to the Longview Fire Department, they were called to 302 Davis Street at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday for a structure fire. They reportedly got the blaze under control quickly in an effort to limit the damages.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is still under investigation.

The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles.