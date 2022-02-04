LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police presence increased as the winter weather swept through East Texas.

Longview Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton said that they added a few extra officers on the evening shift to make sure they were able to cover all the calls.

The city said they were overly prepared ahead of the temperature drop. Although Longview saw barely any ice on the roads on Thursday, Friday was different.

“We’ve been seeing several spots throughout the city that have developed ice patches,” said Thornton.

Due to the mercury dropping overnight, ice covered some of the bridges and highways overnight.

“The ones I found that froze first would have been North Eastman, the overpass that goes over Loop 281,” said Thornton.

As a response to the ice on the roads, the city put together a digital map with updated conditions for drivers who couldn’t avoid driving in those areas.

“I have a concrete company with my dad and we run out to get materials in Dallas sometimes,” said Tony Salvador, a Longview resident.

Salvador and his father knew they were taking a risk, but he said it got worse the further he got out of Longview.

“Out here in Longview it wasn’t too bad,” Salvador said. “But just until I got on the interstate, passing Tyler it was icy all over.”

The ice on the highways caused cars to slip and slide. One Longview towing company stepped into the rescue to help those who got stuck.

“We had like seven calls in the same area, like one after the other,” said Aaron Shepperd, a Longview resident who works for Isaac’s Wrecker Service. “We would be pulling one out then another one would slide off into a ditch.”

Shepperd said one of the biggest causes of all the wrecks was speed.

“People would be coming off the interstate or coming over the top of the hill just way too fast and would slide off into a ditch,” said Shepperd.

For those who have to get behind the wheel, Thornton said to leave a little more time to get where you are going. He also added that drivers need to slow down and really watch out for what is in front of them.

On both Thursday and Friday, the city only had two reported wrecks due to the winter weather.