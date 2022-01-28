LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview High School choir has been invited to perform the National Anthem at a Dallas Mavericks game later this spring.

Choir director Melody McMullen said that she received a call at the beginning of this year asking if the Lobo Choir could perform during the current NBA season. This offer comes at a very opportune time as the school is currently in the middle of rebuilding their choir program, making this a very special prospect for these East Texas students to showcase their talents.

McMullen was given the option to choose a date for the performance, and she selected Mar. 3.

“We’ve been told that since it’s really close to playoffs and its the Golden State Warriors…the possibility of having our performance nationally televised is kinda high. So, we are really excited about that!” Melody McMullen, Longview High School Choir Director

However, while this is an incredibly special opportunity, the Lobos still need support from the public. They will require three charter buses to make the trip to Dallas, which carries a hefty price.

The choir’s goal is to raise $5,000 to pay for the charter buses by Feb. 17, and they have multiple ways that people can support them in reaching this goal. The first way is by attending their fundraiser event at Bubba’s 33 in Longview on Feb 2., where a portion of the proceeds from each meal purchased will go towards the fundraiser. All patrons need to do is mention the Lobo choir.

The second way that people can help is by donating directly to the choir. Donations can be made through:

Venmo at @lobochoir

Cashapp via $lobochoir

Donations will also be accepted by email at mmcmullen@lisd.org or by phone at (903) 663-1301 ext. 716.