Longview High School joins partnership for dual credit assistance with 49ers’ Trent Williams

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview High School students will be eligible to receive dual credit tuition assistance through a partnership with former Longview Lobo Trent Williams. Williams is an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers and is passionate about helping his community.

The Trent Williams Tuition Assistance Partnership aims to provide academic support to students who are historically underserved, targeting at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

Criteria for eligibility

Longview High School student

Financial need

10th-12th Grade

Good academic standing

Application with essay

Qualified applicants will be contacted by a Longview High School counselor.

Click here to apply.