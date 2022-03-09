LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A senior student from Longview High School was accepted into Stanford University.

Gowri Rangu said she found out she was accepted in December.

“My mom was screaming, and I was crying and my little puppy was jumping all over me. It was an experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Rangu.

She decided on Stanford because they offer a major called symbolic systems, which combines computer science, philosophy, psychology and linguistics.

“As someone who wants to you know work in the mental health industry and promote mental health awareness for youth, I felt that this would be the best step for me to get into that field and hopefully, be an advocate for youth mental health using technology,” said Rangu.

Still, her road to college has not been easy. During the pandemic, Rangu was not able to carry out her regular routine and attend school. This affected her peers and her own mental health, but it led her to create a mental health club at school.

Members were able to make stress balls, and the organization also brought a therapy dog to visit students before final exams.

“That’s been really meaningful for me to see how the environment has changed little by little since my junior year,” said Rangu.

This experience has led her to want to inspire more change.

“I definitely want to start a company geared towards (mental health) and go into law school with the purpose of advocating for mental health policies and get our state legislators and those people in charge to start talking about youth mental health,” said Rangu.

She also thanked her parents and brothers for helping her get into Stanford.

“They’ve been such an instrumental tool in getting the resources that I need and being the support system that I needed to get through the pandemic,” said Rangu.