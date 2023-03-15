LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — At the second annual Longview Kite Festival, it was a day of fun in the sun for everyone that made it to the Lear Park Soccer Fields.

“The wind is perfect today. I ran out of string even,” said Longview resident Kandra Scott. She has been flying kites since she was six years old.

“The key is to catching the wind,” said Scott.

Hundreds of East Texans came out to enjoy the games, bounce houses and of course the challenge of flying a kite.

“Sometimes it goes to the right and to the left and like it flips so it’s hard to get it back up,” said Longview resident Jack Reinkake.

For him, it’s a spring break activity as he takes the week off from his fifth-grade classes.

“The best thing is about you know, feeling the breeze, and just you know holding the kite, and I just like flying it, you know,” said Reinkake.

Several kites took flight, and Reinkake was able to nail down his kite-flying skills at the festival, friends and family cheered him on.

“You know flying and you get to see all different kinds of kites and you just get to see everybody having fun flying them,” said Reinkake.

Longview first responders also joined in on the fun.

“So, it’s really fun that Longview is doing this and everybody is getting to do something they probably don’t do every day,” said Scott.

A special day for everyone at the second annual Longview kite festival.