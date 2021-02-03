Longview holds groundbreaking ceremony for new police headquarters

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview is getting a new state of the art police headquarters.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion.

The new building will be located on West South Street near Main Street and will be bigger. It is three stories tall with more than 68 thousand square feet.

The current headquarters is 34 years old. The police department has also been renting space in other facilities to house different divisions.

Once this project is finished, everyone will be under the same roof, and all of this was possible because citizens approved a bond issue to cover the cost, which was more than $33 million.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack said the new space will help officers work more efficiently, and this is the city’s way of saying “thank you” to police officers, who protect and serve with pride.

“The citizens of Longview support our police officers. We’re a town that does that, and we do that because the police officers put their lives on the line everyday for us,” said Mack.

City leaders are hoping that the building will be done by July 2022.