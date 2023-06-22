LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chamber of Commerce held its State of the Economy luncheon on Thursday. The luncheon was focused on projects aimed at encouraging new development in the city.

Ray Bostick, Gregg County Commissioner Precinct 2, said that since the city doesn’t see a lot of big corporations moving in, they’re focusing on local re-development and investing in the next generation.

“Nobody wants to live in an area with a flat economy. Everybody wants to live where they have the potential to be successful, where they can look forward to the future. The things that can happen. So all of this is geared towards that type of redevelop. Make our community a place for the people that born and raised here are proud to be here.” Ray Bostick, Gregg County Commissioner Precinct 2

Bostick added that the county has a bond election in November that would fund off-street parking and make dining and shopping easier in downtown Longview if passed.

The event was held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pinecrest County Club.