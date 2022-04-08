LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The first CUTX Handicapable Rodeo was held on Friday in Longview, and it was open to special needs children and adults.
The Longview PRCA Rodeo held the event from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. It was sponsored by the Credit Union of Texas. The rodeo welcomed people who are wheelchair-bound and their parents and caregivers.
People were able to enjoy the following activities:
• Petting Zoo
• Hay Ride
• Face Painting
• Dancing & Hula-hoops
• Music & Bubble Machine
• Coloring
• Horse Rides (even for those wheelchair-bound)
• Contestants will be supported by people all around them, providing a safe and comfortable experience.
• Happy T. Clown
• Barrel Racing
• Roping
• Photobooth
• Hotdogs & Drinks