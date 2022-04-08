LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The first CUTX Handicapable Rodeo was held on Friday in Longview, and it was open to special needs children and adults.

The Longview PRCA Rodeo held the event from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. It was sponsored by the Credit Union of Texas. The rodeo welcomed people who are wheelchair-bound and their parents and caregivers.

People were able to enjoy the following activities:



• Petting Zoo

• Hay Ride

• Face Painting

• Dancing & Hula-hoops

• Music & Bubble Machine

• Coloring

• Horse Rides (even for those wheelchair-bound)

• Contestants will be supported by people all around them, providing a safe and comfortable experience.

• Happy T. Clown

• Barrel Racing

• Roping

• Photobooth

• Hotdogs & Drinks