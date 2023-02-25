LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Big Techs Industry Tours and Little Big Techs Hands-on Activities gave participants a behind the scenes tour of the technology industry in Longview on Saturday.

The two events were brought together by a partnership between Visit Longview and Longview Economic Development Corporation, to show-case how big tech is making Longview work through hands on activities and demonstrations.

Visitors were able to give their kids an in depth look at the machines, vehicles and even a life-sized robot modeled after the popular Pixar character Wall-ee.

“Here in Longview, we’ve got the worlds largest front end loader made out of Komatsu, We’ve got Eastman Chemical, that’s making and creating, the chemicals that make your everyday products, We’ve got really amazing companies doing some cool stuff and we just want to be able highlight that,” Shawn Hara, director of community destinations said.

The event included activities and displays from Boss Crane, Kilgore College, Longview Fire Department, Longview ISD, Longview Police Department, Longview Public Library, Pine Tree ISD, Texas State Technical College, UT Tyler University Academy and Wiley College.

Hara encourages anyone interested in next years event, to sign-up as soon as possible, because seats fill up fast.