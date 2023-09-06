LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD’s board of trustees approved a lower property tax rate and a new budget for the district during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The new tax rate is $1.1422 per $100 valuation, a decrease from the 2023 tax rate of $1.3276 per $100 valuation. Longview ISD has a history of dropping their tax rates, with the total dropping 37 cents in the past six years.

“The board maintained the same tax rate of $1.5130 from 2010 until 2019 — when the district reduced the rate to $1.4430 — and we’ve continued to reduce it each year since,” Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said. “This illustrates how Longview ISD has worked to offset the sharp increase in property tax valuations that are well beyond our control.”

Though the tax rate is lower, the amount of property taxes collected may increase because of property values increases determined by the county appraisal district.

The total budget for Longview ISD is $141,880,470, with $101,591,292 for General Operating, $33,481,677 for Debt Service and $6,807,501 for food service.

“The budget includes salary increases for employees as well as retention bonuses for returning employees, and addresses rising inflation,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance Dr. Wayne Guidry said.

Questions on the budget or tax rate can be directed to ask@lisd.org or 903-381-2200.