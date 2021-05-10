Longview ISD approves more than $57,000 for new cameras on school buses

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of 23 new cameras for existing school district buses at their Monday night meeting.

The $57,485 purchase from a Texarkana-based company called KLC Video Security “includes removal of existing cameras, installation of new cameras and updated access points for enhanced transmission.”

The money for this project will come from fund balance and is an allowable expenditure for a federal grant.

“These cameras will give us better viewing coverage throughout the bus and allow us to review the film through our network, rather than having to go to the bus and pull the tapes,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry said. “Our older camera system has very limited viewing capabilities.”

After this installation, every LISD buses will have cameras with remote access viewing and updated viewing capabilities.

SmartLab for South Ward Elementary

In addition to the new cameras, the board also approved a new $177,894 “SmartLab” for the South Ward Elementary campus.

The board approved utilizing Public Charter School Program Federal Funds to purchase a “SmartLab” system, which is made to “engage learners in a hands-on, project-based learning approach in which STEAM disciplines are seamlessly integrated.”

STEAM disciples include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) along with arts like humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, etc.

“The SmartLab will help our students develop the necessary skills to inquire, research, and take risks,” Campus principal Mr. Joaquin Guerrero said. “Students will be equipped with 21st-century skills, such as problem-solving, collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking, and effective application of technology. This lab will prepare South Ward’s students for academic and career success.”