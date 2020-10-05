Longview ISD approves free COVID-19 testing program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD on Monday approved a COVID-19 testing program for the first 200 students to sign up during a special meeting of the school board.

The measure passed 4-1 with Place 2 Trustee Ava Welge the lone dissenter. The program said that the tests would be voluntary and require parental consent, according to Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox.

“This is going to be first-come-first-serve for our high school students and staff,” he said. “The test is non-invasive, with some results available in minutes, and all results posted to the district website. U.S. MedTest would be covering the costs and supplying staff to administer the tests. So it’s a win-win for our students, staff, and community stakeholders.”

Wilcox said that the intention is to help implement a protocol for the State of Texas “to keep our schools open for the entire school year.”

All test results will be confidential to comply with FERPA and HIPAA requirements, and any reports of positive cases would be completely anonymous.