Longview ISD approves new air quality system at Montessori Prep Academy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD board approved a new air quality system for one of their schools.

The East Texas Montessori Prep Academy will be the first to get a new CIMR system as a pilot program. CIMR stands for Continuous Infectious Microbial Reduction, which creates low-level hydrogen peroxide gas to kill pathogens in the air.

The system continuously disinfects viruses, bacteria, mold and other fungi by vaporizing the molecules in the air. They hope it will help combat the spread of flu, common cold and the coronavirus.

Houston-based Harvest Innovative Solutions will install the new system.

Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Pupil Services Dennis Williams said that there are real benefits to having clean air.

“Whenever there is low levels of oxygen and things like that, students and staff tend to be fatigued,” Williams said. “They tend not to be able to think near as clearly, as opposed to someone who has good fresh clean air and circulation and ventilation.”

If the system proves to actually improve air quality for students during the year, the district will consider implementing it on other campuses.