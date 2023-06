LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD said they are asking for two volleyball coaches to be kept in your thoughts and prayers after they were in a crash on Wednesday.

The district’s volleyball Facebook page said Coach LaTasha Jacobs and Coach Kaitlyn Adams were involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, and asks that their community continue to lift them up.

“We are asking for continued prayers for our very own,” the volleyball page said.