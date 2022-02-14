LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees is calling for a $227 million bond election to address various facility needs and campus improvements, according to a release.

The LISD Board of Trustees approved the election order for four bond propositions during their Feb. 14 regular meeting. If approved by voters on May 7, the propositions will fund significant renovations to the Longview High School campus, a new Career & Technical Education facility, an Extracurricular Events Center, a new Early Childhood campus, and various other repairs and facility updates.

Dr. Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent for Finance, explained that this bond would not include a tax, and the current rate would remain the same for LISD taxpayers.

“If approved by voters, Longview ISD would be utilizing a General Obligation Bond,” he said. “This is a debt of the school district that is payable from taxes against property within the school district.”

The release said that the proceeds the district would receive from the sale of the general obligation bonds would be used to pay the cost of the projects. Principal and Interest payments would come from an annual debt service property tax levy that is levied against all property within the boundaries of the district.

“It means no tax rate increase,” said Dr. Guidry. “These improvements and projects could be fully funded with zero increase to the current tax rate. If approved by the board and voted by the public, it would be a win-win for our students, staff and local stakeholders.”

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said LISD is unique in that the majority of the district was built during a three-year period.

In 2008, voters approved a nearly $267 million bond package that paid to build new campuses at Bramlette, Hudson PEP, J.L. Everhart, Ned E. Williams and Ware elementary schools, as well as Forest Park and Foster middle schools. The bonds also paid for renovations and additions to Johnston-McQueen and South Ward (now Bailey) elementary schools, Judson Middle School, and Longview High School.

In November and December, LISD contracted with Dr. Don W. Hooper, from the Granbury-based Center for Quality Leadership, to complete a facilities assessment and help develop a master plan for potential improvements, repairs, and upgrades needed at Longview ISD.

Dr. Wilcox said that without attention to the facilities, within the next ten years they will require extensive repair at the same time.

Dr. Wilcox said the administration will be forming an LISD Bond Committee that includes members of the community as well as district staff and trustees. This committee will help provide information to the community, as well as steer the direction of the project if approved by voters.

The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 7. Early voting lasts from April 25 to May 3. Election Day is May 7. For any questions about the election please contact Gregg County Elections Office at 903-236-8458.

For more information about the proposed bond, click here.