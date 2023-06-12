LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Board of Trustees met for a regular meeting on Monday and approved the a plan to convert old school busses into food trucks and to engage the services of architects for facility improvements and inspections.

Board members unanimously approved the plan brought to them by San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens to convert two of their older school busses into food trucks, but the plan is pending funding approval from the TDA and/or USDA.

Assistant Superintendent of District Services, Dr. James Hockenberry, said the plan calls for two food trucks to be used to serve breakfast and lunch at the high school.

“As a result of the attraction of food trucks for lunchtime, we would expect a dramatic increase in participation in our lunch and breakfast programs,” he said. “The strategic locations of the additional serving lines, plus the marketing of a food truck program, will create a more appealing atmosphere for our Child Nutrition program.”

If the funding is approved, the cost of the project would not exceed $432,583.77 and will not require the use of local funds.

Board members also unanimously approved a contract that amounts to up to $66,000 to hire Fort Worth-based architecture firm Huckabee & Associates to perform facility inspections and recommend improvements that could be addressed in a future bond election.

Dr. Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent of Finance for Longview ISD explained the importance of public bonds in the functioning and development of school districts to the board.

“Over the past 18 months, the district has spent close to $5 million on renovations, the funds were pulled from the district’s Maintenance and Operations (M&O) account,” he said. “These are the same funds utilized for teacher salaries as well as classroom supplies.”

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said that district leadership continues to find the best ways to use taxpayer funds in district facility improvements.

“At this time we are not calling a bond election, but the need for improvements to our aging facilities remains an important topic of conversation within district leadership,” he said. “By engaging the services of an architectural firm we are gathering as much facts and expertise as possible to help guide this ongoing dialogue.”

