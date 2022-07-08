LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has formally released a statement on the indictments of former employees.

Six former LISD employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart life skills classroom during the first weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.

“District officials first reported concern to the authorities in October when evidence of student mistreatment surfaced,” according to the release. “The District immediately removed the offending employees, contacted the parents, and began an open and active line of communication with the Longview Police Department and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.”

The former LISD employees assigned to the classroom Cecelia Gregg, Paula Dixon and Cynthia Talley were “released from employment” from the district in October 2021 “immediately upon the district’s discovery of their alleged actions.”

The others charged were administrators– Cassandra James and Linda Lister– resigned in lieu of termination, the district said.

According to district officials, Gregg, Dixon and Talley were “released from employment” in October 2021. Priscilla Johnson, “a teacher who frequented the classroom,” resigned.

The release continues to say that all parents of students within the elementary classroom were made aware of the concern when it was reported. The district said that supports were put in place to address each student’s needs and all but one of the students will return to the campus for the 2022-2023 school year.

The statements they released are as follows:

Dr. James Wilcox, “I am both shocked and deeply saddened by the scope of charges resulting from LPD’s investigation. The allegations, if proven to be true, are contrary to the standards of ethics required of all educators and inconsistent with the expectations we have that all employees place the care and wellbeing of our students above all else.”

LISD Board President, Michael Tubb, “The actions of these individuals, while clearly unacceptable and worthy of sanction, were isolated to one classroom and should not be a reflection on the remaining educators employed by our district. At Longview ISD, we are blessed to have teachers and paraprofessionals who work above and beyond every day to ensure the success of students and we are particularly proud of those dedicating their life’s work to special needs children. We will not allow these unfortunate allegations and events to dissuade or dilute the commitment of so many hard-working educators.”

East Texas Advanced Academies Board President, Jud Murray, “ETAA is disappointed in the actions of these individuals whose alleged criminal conduct falls far below the expectations of ETAA Board of Directors and leadership team. We look to the judicial process and the SBEC process for the next right outcomes for these individuals. ETAA joins the school district in their commitment to maintain the trust of the parents and students involved. We also continue to recognize the overall high caliber of LISD educators assigned to ETAA campuses. They are committed to student well-being and education.”

ETAA Interim Executive Director, James Brewer, “I am confident that the actions taken by the LISD special education department since October have remediated any concern related to the provision of services in the life skills classroom at JLE. We go into the 2022-2023 school year excited about the opportunities to be provided for all ETAA students. All of our efforts are geared toward enhancing the safety and success of our entire student population.”