Longview ISD gives highest performing teachers $30,000 checks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Several teachers from Longview ISD received $30,000 right in time for the holidays.

They were presented with checks, which were a part of the district’s incentive for teachers program.

A few of the highest performing teachers received the money.

Crystal Lewis and Monica Jones both received checks for around $30,000, and Kamala Weaver received a check for close to $37,000

Lewis said she makes sure her lessons are interactive.



“I like to make sure my kids have fun. I always tell kids my goal is to not just prepare you for a test it’s to prepare you for life and let you know learning is actually fun,” said Lewis.

District leaders said the goal of this program is to maintain the most successful

and effective teachers.

Superintendent James Wilcox said he could not be more excited to see the teachers receive this extra money.

But, the real winners were the students.