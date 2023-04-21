LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To celebrate Earth Day, Longview third graders were invited to tour the district garden and learn the farm-to-table process.

Lessons in healthy eating start young, and Longview ISD wants to ensure their students are getting the nutrition they need.

“The fresher the better, and we want to teach students to eat healthy. And so, if it comes straight out of the ground, there’s no preservatives,” said Child Nutrition Director Phyllis Dozier.

The five-acre garden is located behind the administration building. It’s full of a variety of fruits and veggies used to feed the district’s students.

While taking turns at different stations, the third graders were taught about the importance of our Earth, sampling some local honey and learning about bees, tasting fresh strawberries from the garden and planting some seeds to take home and grow.

“I thought it would be a few rows of green beans or corn, but I had no idea the capacity of this garden, and the education that the students have been receiving,” said Director for Compliance and Collaboration for the Texas Department of Agriculture, Donna Thomas.

Thomas says this was her first time visiting a school district garden like this.

“The garden will continue to grow and it’s all about educating the kids at the end of the day, and that’s what we want to do across the state of Texas,” explained Thomas.

She describes Longview ISD as a pioneer and hopes more school districts follow in their footsteps.