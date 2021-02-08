Longview ISD hires 2 administrators, approves district calendar during board meeting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview ISD hired two new administrators during their board meeting on Monday.

Wayne Guidry was hired as Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation and Technology. He will manage issues such as accounting, purchasing and data processing. Guidry was the former Spring Hill ISD chief.

John Wink is also joining LISD as Coordinator of Policy and New Schools.

Wink will work with the Office of Innovation and Chief Innovation Officer Craig Coleman to ensure staff have training, support, and policy guidance to promote their success. He was also the previous Carthage ISD superintendent.

The Longview ISD board also approved their 2021-2022 district calendar. Classes are set to begin on Aug. 16 2021 and end on May 25 2022.