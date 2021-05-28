Longview ISD holds draft ceremony for teachers in upcoming school year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD human resources department held a NFL-style draft day for teachers who were recently hired for the 2021-2022 school year.
Around 20 teachers were drafted to the following eight schools:
- Judson STEAM Academy
- Hudson PEP Elementary PTO
- Ned E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy
- East Texas Montessori Prep Academy
- Bramlette Elementary
- Foster Middle
- Ware East Texas Montessori Academy
- Longview High School
Katie Hroncich was drafted as a 3rd grade ELA teacher at Ned E. Williams Elementary. Hroncich orignally from New Jersey, was teaching at Center ISD before she came to Longview ISD.
Hroncich applied for to apart of the district after she heard many great things about the school and the leadership.
“This was incredible,” Hroncich said about the creative way the district introduced new hires. “I had no idea what to expect, but it was just so much fun. It was a wonderful way to really welcome the new hires and make them feel apart of the family”
Hroncich said she is looking forward to seeing the children grow and expand and reach their fullest potential.
