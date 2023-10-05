LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD hosted a showcase for their career and technical program.

The program has given students like FFA vice president, Maggie Masey, the chance show off other aspects of the AG department.

“Do show lambs and goats, is that my favorite thing? Probably not. My favorite thing would be our leadership events. I’m particularly in the job interview portion of FFA,” said Masey.

Elizabeth Wingert is in her third year in the culinary department, giving her the chance to showcase her knowledge in the kitchen.

“It’s really good to get a head start in the culinary program. Once you get to college, it gives you a jump in their program and really in any program, “ said Wingert.

Any of the 13 programs, whether it be automotive, FFA, culinary and more, each student receives hours toward their college career.

“Whenever you graduate, you can graduate with 16 hours and it goes towards college elective hours,” said, third year culinary student, Madison Anderson.

To continue to keep their students in East Texas, Longview ISD and Kilgore college held a special signing to give low-income students who take dual credit classes free access.

Other students are able to take dual credit classes at a reduced rate of $55.

“We believe, because of this program and because there isn’t any limit to the number of course a student may take, that they will be able to get a lot of credit before they leave high school,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, president of Kilgore College.

As the celebration continued, the FFA department is celebrating 75 years in the community and Mayes said they’ve come a long way.

“I don’t know how it was 75 years ago, but I know it’s probably a lot better and we are doing so many great things, we are opening so many doors,” said Mayes.

The district is continuing to celebrate milestones and make courses available so their students can excel in the future.