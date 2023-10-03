GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Longview ISD and Kilgore College executives are set to sign a dual credit expansion program into effect this Thursday. Here’s what that means for local students.

The growth of the dual credit program will build on the current systems in place under the newly enacted House Bill 8. According to both institutions, the aim is to provide increased educational opportunities and cost-effective pathways for high school students to earn college credit.

“Effective immediately, HB-8 brings significant changes to the tuition rates for dual credit students. Students enrolled in public schools, who are officially certified by the state of Texas as free and reduced lunch recipients, will now receive dual credit courses tuition-free,” Dr. Brenda Kays, Kilgore College President. “This truly is a gamechanger for high school students, especially those who might have not taken dual credit classes previously because of financial reasons.”

According to Longview ISD officials, the traditional academic dual credit classes that are most popular among Longview High School students offered from Kilgore College are; speech, English and federal government/economics. The most popular career and technical education programs at the moment are nursing, culinary arts and floral design.

“We are delighted to enhance our collaboration with Kilgore College and provide greater educational opportunities for our students,” Dr. James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent. “The new HB-8 allows us to make college-level education more accessible and affordable for all our students, paving the way for their future success.”

According to the Kilgore College website, students involved in dual credit will be eligible for the Kilgore College Connection tuition discount and receive 40% off. Below are all the qualifications needed for the discount:

Earned at least 12 semester credit hours of Kilgore College dual credit with a 2.0 or higher grade point average and maintain a 2.0 GPA through enrollment;

Have a declared major with Kilgore College; and

Enrolled as a full-time student by the fall semester immediately following high school graduation. (Students enrolling in summer classes immediately following high school graduation will receive the discount only if also enrolling in the fall semester as well.)

To receive the Kilgore College Connection discount, students must complete the following steps:

Fill out a Dual Credit Transition Form

Submit FAFSA

Fill out the General Scholarship Application

For more information on dual credit classes at Kilgore College, visit their dual credit section of their website.