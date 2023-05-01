LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has partnered with prominent game video game developer Gearbox for their upcoming Lobo Game Fest.

The event will be held at Foster Middle School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release, there will be a variety of video game industry speakers and vendors at the festival including presentations from:

Gearbox, developer of the Borderlands video game series

Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M’s collegiate gaming program

Tray Thompson with the Dallas Mavericks NBA 2k Team, Mavs Gaming

Jody Farmer, Intercollegiate Esports Coordinator at OU

Matt Miller from the Texas Film Commission

Photo courtesy of Longview ISD.

“This event is a celebration of the gaming industry and the creative talents of Longview ISD students. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, a casual player, or simply curious about the gaming industry, this festival has something for everyone.” Longview ISD

They will be hosting a Guilty Gear Strive Tournament with a grand prize of $1500, a Smash Bros Tournament for elementary students with a $150 GameStop gift card grand prize, a cosplay competition, a student gaming project and creation showcase and a Hall of Gamers to showcase independent game studios.

To learn more about Lobo Gaming Fest email Longview ISD Community Relations at ask@lisd.org, call 903-381-2235 or visit Longview ISD online.