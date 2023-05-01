LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has partnered with prominent game video game developer Gearbox for their upcoming Lobo Game Fest.
The event will be held at Foster Middle School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
According to a press release, there will be a variety of video game industry speakers and vendors at the festival including presentations from:
- Gearbox, developer of the Borderlands video game series
- Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M’s collegiate gaming program
- Tray Thompson with the Dallas Mavericks NBA 2k Team, Mavs Gaming
- Jody Farmer, Intercollegiate Esports Coordinator at OU
- Matt Miller from the Texas Film Commission
“This event is a celebration of the gaming industry and the creative talents of Longview ISD students. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, a casual player, or simply curious about the gaming industry, this festival has something for everyone.”Longview ISD
They will be hosting a Guilty Gear Strive Tournament with a grand prize of $1500, a Smash Bros Tournament for elementary students with a $150 GameStop gift card grand prize, a cosplay competition, a student gaming project and creation showcase and a Hall of Gamers to showcase independent game studios.
To learn more about Lobo Gaming Fest email Longview ISD Community Relations at ask@lisd.org, call 903-381-2235 or visit Longview ISD online.