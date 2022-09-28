Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A middle school student has been apprehended on Tuesday evening by Longview Police on a charge of terroristic threat after a threat was made against the Judson Middle School, according to police.

Officials said an investigation found a Longview Police School Resource Officer responded and removed the student from their classroom after determining they had made the threat. The resource officer then involved police detectives.

A directive to arrest the student for terroristic threat was signed by a local judge and the student was taken off school grounds and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Longview Police Department will continue to investigate any and all threats at our school campuses to the fullest,” officials said. “The appropriate charges will be filed.”