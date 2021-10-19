Longview ISD offering virtual academy for students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview ISD recently approved a virtual academy. This was in response to Senate Bill 15, which became a law requiring Texas school districts to give students the option to study from home.

The program is called BrightThinker and it focuses on math, English, social studies, and science.

Longview ISD has one goal.

“For every student in this district to have his or her best opportunity to learn,” said Dr. James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent.

They plan to achieve it by giving a select number of students access to remote learning over the next couple of years.

“This program allows students to take course work from home, but also have the opportunity to participate in extra-curricular activities, co-curricular activities, or career vocational activities as they complete their course work,” said John Wink with Longview ISD.

There are some qualifications to apply for the initiative.

“Students will need to be in grades 3 through 12. They will need to have an A and B average on their end of year report last and also have A’s and B’s on their current report card,” said Wink.

One of the most important aspects of this virtual academy is the chance it gives every student involved.

For those who don’t have a computer or Wi-Fi at home, Longview ISD will help them.

“Students who quality for this program they will receive Chromebooks if needed and internet access, so they can continue their course work from home,” said Wink.

The district has a four hour time window for students to work from home.

“Because students wont have physical access to a teacher, the parents will be asked to take on that responsibility to monitor their children and make sure they’re completing their coursework, and seeking support if they’re unsuccessful in any coursework,” said Wink.

Longview ISD wants to protect students at all cost.

“We want to provide the best service possible to those students and their family,” said Wilcox.

Longview ISD parents have until Nov. 1 to register their child for the virtual academy.