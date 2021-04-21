Longview ISD opens their COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and the community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview ISD is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to East Texans and students who are 16 and older.

On Wednesday, Pfizer shots were given out by ProHealthcare at the Longview High School library. Students, staff and community members were able to register online for this clinic.

The process was similar to any other vaccination site.

The first dose of the Pfizer shot was offered, and patients had to wait approximately 15 minutes before they could leave.

Kimberly Dans, the Longview ISD head nurse said, having a hub located in the district is important to everyone in the community, especially their students.

“Our faculty staff and students have been affected gravely with this COVID. They’ve lost parents. They’ve lost loved ones. They lost grandparents. We have not lost a student, but we’ve had students affected by this,” she said.

This clinic will be open until 8:00 p.m. to accommodate families who might work late.

People who get their COVID-19 shot will get a text from ProHealthcare reminding them about their second dose.

The next round of vaccines will be given on May 11-12 at Longview ISD.