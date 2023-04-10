LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced on Monday that Place 5 board member Shandreka “Shaun” Bauer has submitted her resignation effective June 1.

The district said in her resignation letter, Bauer cited a new work opportunity that requires her family to relocate.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve my community, my home, and the students of Longview ISD for the past seven years,” Bauer said. “My heart will always be with the City of Longview and the students that we serve. Looking back, I could not have imagined that I would be stepping down from a district I love so much.”

Bauer’s seat will remain unfilled until an election in November, and residents of Place 5 are asked to contact Board President Michael Tubb with any concerns until a new trustee is elected. Place 5 includes the Playing for Keeps, Early Childhood Center, Bailey and Hudson PEP Elementary, Foster Middle and Longview Early Graduation High.

“Shan’s unwavering dedication to education and passion for providing quality education to every student has left an indelible mark on the students, staff, and community. Her departure will be felt deeply,” Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said.

Bauer was elected to the school board in May 2016, and the district said Bauer’s hope is that her time on the board would be remembered for her advocacy for all Longview ISD students to receive a fair and equitable education.