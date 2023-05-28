LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD’s Summer Feeding program will start giving out free breakfast and lunch for students on June 5.

The food will be available at J.L Everhart Elementary School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ware Elementary School, Forest Park Middle School and Longview High School.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 12:30p.m., except for at the high school where lunch will be served until 2 p.m.

There are no requirements students need to meet to be fed by the program.