LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Fifth grade students at Hudson PEP Elementary started a project last year after reading a book about access to clean water.

“We read a book called, ‘A Long Walk to Water’ which is about a boy who was one of them and had to walk miles and miles for dirty water. He ended up leading a group and being a real leader and helping everyone with wells,” said fifth grade student, Amanda Smith.

After reading the book, Hudson students started researching issues related to clean water access in other countries. They discovered that Ugandan women and children walk long miles to obtain water from a dirty source.

“They have to get water two times a day and there are big jugs that they walk like five miles to get to just for unclean water,” said fifth-grader, Josiah Hubbard.

Unclean water can lead to diseases like cholera, abdominal infections and cancer. The students sold socks and soap to fundraise enough money for a water well at Shammah High School in Uganda.

“We partnered with a group called ‘We Help Two’.. Trevor Bergman was our point person for that. We raised $15,000 with a Penny War, so we were able to find the entire water well for this school in Uganda,” said Hudson PEP Principal, Sue Wilson.

With the help of the new water well, students at Shammah High School have started planting gardens of fresh vegetables as they work on being a more self-sufficient community.

“So, when we did this, I was just so happy with everyone and everyone that donated and I’m so proud of the school for donating because we raised so much money to help the people in need,” said Smith.

After the water well project, Hudson students kept working to build their relationship with the Shammah High students.

“This year, we have raised $2,000 for every school in the Texas Council of International Baccalaureate Schools and that is five different schools with $2,000 each so that’s $10,000,” said Principal Wilson.

Hudson PEP Elementary is hoping to help Shammah High School receive solar panels this year and continue to expand this project within the coming years.