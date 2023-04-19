LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Today Governor Greg Abbott was on the road again talking to voters about his parental bill of rights at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth.

Abbott reiterated his support for school vouchers, which he says would give parents more freedom in where their student goes to school, but he was careful to add that he isn’t declaring war on public schools.

“We’re not facing an either or situation…. the reality is we can have both,” said Abbott.

Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said “any money taken away from public schools is going to be a detriment to the great state of Texas. Feeling that the state needs to dictate what local districts teach is a slap in the face of locally elected school board members.”

Wilcox also says that private schools don’t have any accountability and he thinks the governor’s legislation will do nothing to change that.