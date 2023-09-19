LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD said on Monday that Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox has announced his retirement.

His retirement will be effective Dec. 31, 2025 and the district said the decision is driven by his and his wife’s desire “to embark on new adventures.”

“I will give every ounce of leadership and caring to our students until my last day with LISD,” Wilcox said in his retirement letter. “I want the parents of our students to know that I truly do appreciate them sharing their most prized possession and God’s greatest gift to us all, their children.”

Wilcox said in his letter the announcement will also give Board of Trustees ample time to search for and select the next leader for the district.

“The next leader will have a truly great team to work with to move to even greater heights,” Wilcox said. “The Board of Trustees that you have elected to represent LISD have done a remarkable job of providing vision, leadership, and concern for every child that choses to make LISD their educational home. It has been an honor to serve and work with them to prepare your child for being a life-long learner.”