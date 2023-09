LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Association of School Administrators announced the finalists for 2024 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Schrundagale Griffith, of Foster Middle School in Longview ISD was named to the list.

The 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year announcement will be made Oct. 20, where both the state-level and regional winners will be honored at the Texas Teacher of the Year awards ceremony in Round Rock.