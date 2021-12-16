Longview ISD teachers received bonuses from $700 to $18,000 for their dedication

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christmas just got a little bit better for some Longview ISD teachers. On Thursday, many teachers received a big bonus just nine days before Christmas.

Checks were handed out Thursday at Longview High School. Bonuses started at $700 and two of them were nearly $20,000.

“We all know that face to face instruction between teacher and student is where the best learning takes place and you know, if you don’t have the Christmas spirit yet. ‘Hey, $20,000 should help give it to you!’ So, we are ecstatic that we could do this for 150 of our teachers today,” said Dr. James Wilcox, LISD Superintendent.

This year, the incentive was different from past years. All teachers were eligible for the bonus. Wilcox shared that after a year like 2020, it’s important to take care of those who teach our children.

“We cannot get around and say thank you enough to our teachers and they may buy into it or not, but when they see that the Board of Trustees is investing 3 million of the district’s dollars to them, I think they’ll know that we are thinking about them, and we need them, and that we appreciate them,” said Wilcox.

Educators were awarded based on their progress and the progress of their students.

Brandis Jamerson, an eighth grade teacher who has been with the district nine years took home $18,000.

“It’s a huge blessing! It’s just my son and I so when you get a bonus of this size, that you weren’t expecting- it’s nothing short of a blessing. We are absolutely grateful. I loved LISD before the bonus! I graduated from Longview High School, class of ’99, so I’m always representing. So, this truly is icing on the cake,” said Jamerson.

Her son Bryson was truly delighted for his mom.

“I’m really glad that she got this paycheck because she has been working so hard for this, and I’m just happy that she got all this money. I’m so proud of her,” said Bryson Jamerson.

For these teachers, this is just validation that they continue on the right path of fulfilling their purpose.