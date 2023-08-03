LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced that they will be giving away nearly $2,000,000 in incentive pay to teachers at their Convocation Pep Rally on Friday.

The $1,935,934 in incentive pay checks will be distributed to 148 Longview ISD teachers who have been recognized by the Teacher Incentive Allotment program. The Teacher Incentive Allotment is a program run by the Texas Education Agency that ranks teachers as Recognized, Exemplary or Master.

Here’s Longview ISD’s Average Campus Allotment per rank, according to the TIA:

Recognized – $6,232

Exemplary – $12,464

Master – $22,773

The rally will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lobo Coliseum. The event will feature 63 vendors and performances by the Green Mean Marching Machine, the Lobo Cheerleaders and the LHS Majorettes.